Baku ready to continue cooperation with Oman within multilateral platforms, Bayramov says

During the official visit to Oman, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Special Representative of the Sultan of Oman.

Report informs, citing the Foreign Ministry's post on X, that at the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of high-level visits which play a crucial role in elevating bilateral relations to a new level and expanding political and economic dialogue between Azerbaijan and Oman.

Azerbaijan reaffirmed its readiness to continue close engagement with Oman within multilateral platforms to promote peace, connectivity, and sustainable development across the wider region.