Baku hosts today meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku will play host to the 41st meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) Security and Intelligence Agencies. Report informs, in the course of the session, participants will discuss the issues of counter-terrorism, transnational organized crime, approaches to assessment of terrorist threats in the CIS.

According to the official website of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the meeting will continue consultations on development of joint measures to combat international terrorist organization Islamic State (IS).

A report of the Anti-terrorist center of the Commonwealth will be heard on results of the joint anti-terrorism exercise in Belarus, May-June, 2016.

As observers, representatives of several European intelligence services will attend the 41st meeting of Council of Heads of CIS Security and Intelligence Agencies.