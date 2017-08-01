Baku hosts official reception on the occasion of Moroccan national Holiday

© Report.az

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has hosted an official reception dedicated to the National Holiday of Morocco - King Mohammad VI coming to power.

Report informs, at the beginning of the event, Azerbaijan’s and Morocco’s anthems were played.

Moroccan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Adil Embarch noted the importance of this date for the Kingdom and stressed that in the last several years, many significant events had been held in his country: “The COP22 conference on climate change has been held in Morocco city. More than 30,000 people from 196 countries have participated in the event. At the same time, Morocco has rejoined the African Union. This is a very remarkable event for us.”

Touching upon the relations with Azerbaijan, he recalled the high-level visits between the two countries and highlighted their importance: “Azerbaijan supports Morocco’s stance on the Sahara issue. In turn, Morocco supports the UN Security Council resolutions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) Mubariz Gurbanli congratulated the Ambassador and the people of Morocco on the occasion of the holiday on behalf of the Azerbaijani government. He emphasized that there were close relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco in many fields. He underlined that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Morocco had increased by 50 times over the last years. The chairman of the State Committee also highlighted the successful performance of the Moroccan team at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

At the end of the event, organizations and persons closely cooperating with the Moroccan Embassy were awarded special edicts. Report News Agency was also among the award-winning organizations.