    Baku hosts meeting of Azerbaijani, Russia and Iranian foreign ministers - PHOTO

    At the meeting the sides will discuss issues of cooperation between the countries, as well important international and regional issues

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku hosts a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran.

    Report informs, the meeting brought together the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

    At the meeting the sides will discuss issues of cooperation between the countries, international and regional issues, including aggravation of the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

