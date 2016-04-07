Baku hosts meeting of Azerbaijani, Russia and Iranian foreign ministers - PHOTO

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku hosts a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran.

Report informs, the meeting brought together the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

At the meeting the sides will discuss issues of cooperation between the countries, international and regional issues, including aggravation of the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.