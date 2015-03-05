Baku hosts Conference On Geopolitical Review of the Caspian Sea

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ NATO International School of Azerbaijan (NİSA) organizes the in Baku a conference "On Geopolitical Review of the Caspian: a new role for Azerbaijan". Report was told from the NİSA, purpose of the conference is to discuss the geopolitical situation in the Caspian region, the development of political architecture, opportunities and challenges to security in the region.

Also the role of the Caspian region in the context of the Eurasian and global security to be discussed.