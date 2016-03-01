Baku hosts conference "Internet and Human Rights"

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts a one-day conference entitled "Internet and Human Rights", organized in the framework of the project "Freedom of expression and freedom of media in Azerbaijan".

Report informs, the representatives of the Adminsitration of the President, the Press Council, the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies, the Council of Europe Office in Baku, as well as experts expressed their views at the conference how to ensure the freedom to use the Internet, what steps are necessary to protect human rights in the virtual space, and etc.

Speakers at the conference stressed the importance of such events for exchange of experiences of different agencies and countries in the free use of the Internet.

Guests of the conference will hold discussions in the three panels - Human rights standards and Internet, Internet Governance Landscape, Media and Freedom of Expression Online.