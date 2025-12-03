Baku hosting 2nd meeting of OTS Heads of Mapping Institutions

The 2nd Meeting of the Heads of Mapping Institutions of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is being held in Baku, Report informs.

The event is attended by Azerbaijani First Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov, OTS Deputy Secretary General Merey Mukazhan, Head of the Secretariat of the State Commission for the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia Murad Najafbayli, Chief of the Main Operations Department of the Ministry of Defense Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev, and Deputy Chief of Staff of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, Deputy National Coordinator of WUF13 Gulshan Rzayeva.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a declaration will be adopted.