Baku hosting 18th meeting of OTS Council of Elders
Foreign policy
- 04 November, 2025
- 10:40
The 18th meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is being held in Baku, Report informs.
Representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) are participating in the meeting.
The agenda includes discussions on OTS summits as well as various internal organizational matters.
