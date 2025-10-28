Baku hosting 15th Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission meeting

The 15th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus is underway in Baku, Report informs.

The session is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and Co-Chair of the Commission, Samir Sharifov, and Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus and Co-Chair of the Commission, Natalia Petkevich.

During the meeting, the Commission will review the outcomes of its previous activities and discuss strategic partnership issues between the two countries.