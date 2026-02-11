Newcastle United Football Club issues advice to fans ahead of their game in Azerbaijan

English club Newcastle United has issued advice for fans ahead of their UEFA Champions League playoff match against Qarabag in Baku, Report informs.

The relevant information is available on the club's website.

The publication provides important information for fans regarding travel, safety measures, and rules of conduct.

A valid passport and a pre-arranged visa are required to enter Azerbaijan. Travel insurance is also recommended.

"To use the Metro, you will need to buy a BakiKart card. You can charge it with as many trips as you would like and it is a convenient way to get around the city. BakiKart is required even if you want to do a single trip.

If you are staying in the town centre, the nearest metro station is Sahil. This is located on the Red Line which takes you directly to the stadium, with the closest drop off being Ganjlik. Please follow the signs to the south side of the stadium which is where the away turnstiles are located.

All Newcastle United supporters are advised to arrive in good time. Those with valid tickets in the away end will be directed towards Gate B.

No bags larger than A4 (30xm x 20cm x 10xm) will be permitted entry. Any bags brought in will be searched.

Please note, there is no bag storage facility.

"Prohibited items at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium