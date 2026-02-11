Newcastle United Football Club issues advice to fans ahead of their game in Azerbaijan
- 11 February, 2026
- 16:50
English club Newcastle United has issued advice for fans ahead of their UEFA Champions League playoff match against Qarabag in Baku, Report informs.
The relevant information is available on the club's website.
The publication provides important information for fans regarding travel, safety measures, and rules of conduct.
A valid passport and a pre-arranged visa are required to enter Azerbaijan. Travel insurance is also recommended.
"To use the Metro, you will need to buy a BakiKart card. You can charge it with as many trips as you would like and it is a convenient way to get around the city. BakiKart is required even if you want to do a single trip.
If you are staying in the town centre, the nearest metro station is Sahil. This is located on the Red Line which takes you directly to the stadium, with the closest drop off being Ganjlik. Please follow the signs to the south side of the stadium which is where the away turnstiles are located.
All Newcastle United supporters are advised to arrive in good time. Those with valid tickets in the away end will be directed towards Gate B.
No bags larger than A4 (30xm x 20cm x 10xm) will be permitted entry. Any bags brought in will be searched.
Please note, there is no bag storage facility.
"Prohibited items at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium
-
Umbrellas
-
Pyrotechnics and explosive materials (including flares, firecrackers and smoke bombs)
-
Weapons
-
Drugs
-
Animals
-
Knives
-
Vuvuzelas
-
Snacks and drinks including beer will be available for purchase at the stadium kiosk. Cash and card payments are accepted.
Soft drinks are permitted in the stands. No alcohol is allowed to be brought in.
-
Ramadan is due to begin on the evening of 17th February with fast beginning from dawn on Wednesday, 18th February. Please respect the culture and local residents who will be observing this.
It is important to be aware of your behaviour particularly around historically important locations and monuments. Martyrs Alley is especially sensitive, and we ask you not to be disrespectful or disruptive in or around such areas as this may result in police action," reads the message.
- The Qarabag - Newcastle match will take place on February 18 at 21:45 (GMT+4) at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.