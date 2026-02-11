Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Swiss government approves €35 million energy aid package for Ukraine

    The Swiss government has approved an energy assistance package for Ukraine totaling 32 million Swiss francs (€35 million).

    According to a government statement cited by Report, the Federal Council of Switzerland, at Ukraine's request, will supply 80 generators of various capacities and 18 gas-powered electric modules. The package also includes additional equipment and transportation costs. The electric modules will be connected to centralized heating plants in four major cities that have been particularly affected by the energy crisis.

    The first shipment of the energy aid is currently being prepared and is expected to be delivered as soon as possible, the statement said.

    Правительство Швейцарии одобрило энергетическую помощь Украине на 35 млн евро

