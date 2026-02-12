Shah Deniz field produced around 27 bcm of gas in 2025

In 2025, the Shah Deniz field continued to provide gas to markets in Azerbaijan (to SOCAR), Georgia (to GOGC), Türkiye (to BOTAS), BTC in multiple locations and to buyers in Europe, Report informs.

According to the 2025 full-year results, released by the field operator BP-Azerbaijan, jointly with its partners, during the year, the field produced around 27 billion standard cubic metres of gas and about 4 million tonnes (around 32 million barrels) of condensate in total from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo platforms.

The existing Shah Deniz facilities' production capacity is currently about 77 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or approximately 28 billion standard cubic metres per year.

The agreement for exploration, development, and production sharing of the Shah Deniz field was signed on June 4, 1996, and the production sharing agreement (PSA) was ratified on October 17, 1996. The field, located 70 kilometers southeast of Baku, was discovered in 1999.

Shah Deniz participating interests are: BP (operator – 29.99%), LUKOIL (19.99%), TPAO (19.00%), SGC (16.02%), NICO (10.00%) and MVM (5.00%).