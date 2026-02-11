ADY: Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss synchronization of sea ports

Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), a company within AZCON Holding, toured Turkmenbashi International Sea Port as part of his official trip to Turkmenistan, Report informs, citing the ADY.

During the visit, Port Director Parahat Jumayev provided the ADY delegation with a detailed overview of the port's existing infrastructure, technical capabilities, and transit potential.

The discussions highlighted the role of Turkmenbashi International Sea Port in advancing regional cargo transportation, synchronizing the development of Turkmenbashi and Baku International Sea Ports, and ongoing seabed dredging operations.

The parties emphasized that expanding the Caspian Sea–Black Sea connectivity would contribute to increased cargo volumes and improved operational efficiency along the Middle Corridor.

The importance of coordinated operations among ports along the Eurasian Transport Route, the southern branch of the Middle Corridor, was also noted as a key factor in ensuring efficient, fast, and secure cargo transportation via the Middle Corridor.