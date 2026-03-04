Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Baku, Damascus mull prospects for co-op in aviation sector

    Foreign policy
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 16:46
    Baku, Damascus mull prospects for co-op in aviation sector

    Azerbaijan and Syria have discussed potential cooperation in civil aviation and air transport, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Syria.

    "I express my gratitude to Omar al-Husari, chairman of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation and Air Transport, for the fruitful meeting, during which we discussed possible avenues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Syria in civil aviation and air transport. Thank you for the comprehensive information on the achievements achieved in such a short period. A bright future awaits civil aviation and air transport in friendly Syria," reads the statement that the embassy published on X.

    aviation sector Azerbaijan Syria
    Bakı və Dəməşq aviasiya sahəsində əməkdaşlıq perspektivlərini müzakirə edib
    Баку и Дамаск обсудили перспективы сотрудничества в авиационной сфере

