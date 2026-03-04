Baku, Damascus mull prospects for co-op in aviation sector

Azerbaijan and Syria have discussed potential cooperation in civil aviation and air transport, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Syria.

"I express my gratitude to Omar al-Husari, chairman of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation and Air Transport, for the fruitful meeting, during which we discussed possible avenues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Syria in civil aviation and air transport. Thank you for the comprehensive information on the achievements achieved in such a short period. A bright future awaits civil aviation and air transport in friendly Syria," reads the statement that the embassy published on X.