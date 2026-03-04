Baku, Damascus mull prospects for co-op in aviation sector
Foreign policy
- 04 March, 2026
- 16:46
Azerbaijan and Syria have discussed potential cooperation in civil aviation and air transport, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Syria.
"I express my gratitude to Omar al-Husari, chairman of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation and Air Transport, for the fruitful meeting, during which we discussed possible avenues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Syria in civil aviation and air transport. Thank you for the comprehensive information on the achievements achieved in such a short period. A bright future awaits civil aviation and air transport in friendly Syria," reads the statement that the embassy published on X.
Latest News
17:59
Dan Caine: US to expand operations deep into Iranian territoryOther countries
17:59
Pete Hegseth: Iran incapable of responding to US, Israeli military operationsOther countries
17:56
Switzerland thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from IranForeign policy
17:41
Photo
Azerbaijan showcases tourism at ITB Berlin 2026Tourism
17:38
Starmer: UK cooperating with US in operation against IranOther countries
17:24
QatarEnergy declares force majeure for LNG buyersEnergy
17:21
IDF reveals how Israel, US divide strike zones, target types amid Iran conflictOther countries
17:17
Video
Former Azerbaijani canoeist: Situation in Iran extremely dire right nowRegion
17:11