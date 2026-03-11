Baku, Bratislava mull participation of Slovak banks in project financing
Foreign policy
- 11 March, 2026
- 19:55
Baku and Bratislava have discussed the participation of Slovak banks in financing projects in Azerbaijan, Slovak Ambassador to Azerbaijan Elcin Gasimov wrote on X, Report informs.
"I appreciated the opportunity to meet Mr. Anar Karimov, First Deputy Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan. It was valuable to learn more about the country's upcoming reforms and to discuss opportunities for Slovakia's banks to support financing of projects in Azerbaijan. A useful exchange with strong potential for further cooperation," he wrote.
Latest News
19:55
Photo
Baku, Bratislava mull participation of Slovak banks in project financingForeign policy
19:41
IEA members agree to release emergency oil reserves amid Mideast conflictOther countries
19:28
Oil storage facilities hit in Oman's Salalah portOther countries
19:18
Pashinyan: South Caucasus countries must take care of their own securityRegion
19:11
Costa: Middle Corridor development opens new strategic transport opportunitiesForeign policy
18:58
Tashkent to host Italy-Central Asia-Azerbaijan agribusiness forumAIC
18:47
Gia Volski: Territory of Georgia won't be used to circumvent sanctionsRegion
18:38
Chiefs of General Staff of Azerbaijani and Serbian Armies speak on phoneMilitary
18:25