Baku, Bratislava mull participation of Slovak banks in project financing

Baku and Bratislava have discussed the participation of Slovak banks in financing projects in Azerbaijan, Slovak Ambassador to Azerbaijan Elcin Gasimov wrote on X, Report informs.

"I appreciated the opportunity to meet Mr. Anar Karimov, First Deputy Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan. It was valuable to learn more about the country's upcoming reforms and to discuss opportunities for Slovakia's banks to support financing of projects in Azerbaijan. A useful exchange with strong potential for further cooperation," he wrote.