Baku and Rome discuss strategic partnership during FM Bayramov's visit to Italy

During his official visit to Italy, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Antonio Tajani, the Azerbaijan MFA said on X, Report informs.

Ministers discuss advancing the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy and regional affairs. "Productive exchanges covered political dialogue, energy security, trade, connectivity, education, culture, and joint initiatives in multilateral fora. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of high-level visits, including President Sergio Mattarella's recent trip to Azerbaijan and the opening of the new Italy–Azerbaijan University campus - a strong testament to our expanding cooperation in innovation and education," the MFA said.

The ministers also reviewed regional developments.

"FM Bayramov informed his counterpart on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and the progress achieved following the 8 August Washington Summit, as well as opportunities for Italian companies to contribute to reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories. Azerbaijan and Italy remain committed to deepening their strategic partnership and exploring new avenues for cooperation across all sectors," reads the statement.