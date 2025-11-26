Baku and Islamabad agree to boost cooperation in defense Industry and Energy

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have held high-level talks aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment cooperation, Report informs.

According to Pakistan's Cabinet of Ministers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov in Islamabad to review ongoing and prospective joint initiatives.

Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's proposal to establish a jointly owned investment company with Azerbaijan on a parity basis. He also invited SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state oil company, to explore profitable investment opportunities in Pakistan's oil and gas sector. The prime minister praised Azerbaijan's growing role in the development of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor and welcomed Baku's strategic interest in the White Oil Pipeline project, which is expected to reshape regional energy connectivity.

Jabbarov highlighted new opportunities for cooperation in defense production, oil and mineral resources, infrastructure, and dairy livestock. He also emphasized the importance of completing the joint Road Map on trade, economic, industrial, and investment collaboration for 2025–2028.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to accelerate efforts to diversify economic exchange across sectors such as defense, energy, infrastructure, livestock, hospitality, and information technology.