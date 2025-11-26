Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Baku and Islamabad agree to boost cooperation in defense Industry and Energy

    Foreign policy
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 09:59
    Baku and Islamabad agree to boost cooperation in defense Industry and Energy

    Pakistan and Azerbaijan have held high-level talks aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment cooperation, Report informs.

    According to Pakistan's Cabinet of Ministers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov in Islamabad to review ongoing and prospective joint initiatives.

    Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's proposal to establish a jointly owned investment company with Azerbaijan on a parity basis. He also invited SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state oil company, to explore profitable investment opportunities in Pakistan's oil and gas sector. The prime minister praised Azerbaijan's growing role in the development of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor and welcomed Baku's strategic interest in the White Oil Pipeline project, which is expected to reshape regional energy connectivity.

    Jabbarov highlighted new opportunities for cooperation in defense production, oil and mineral resources, infrastructure, and dairy livestock. He also emphasized the importance of completing the joint Road Map on trade, economic, industrial, and investment collaboration for 2025–2028.

    Following the meeting, the sides agreed to accelerate efforts to diversify economic exchange across sectors such as defense, energy, infrastructure, livestock, hospitality, and information technology.

    Pakistan Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov Shehbaz Sharif high-level talks investment cooperation
    Bakı və İslamabad müdafiə sənayesi və energetika sahəsində əməkdaşlığı aktivləşdirəcək
    Баку и Исламабад договорились активизировать сотрудничество в оборонпроме и энергетике

    Latest News

    11:26

    ADB to help Azerbaijan prepare projects for development of smart energy, digital infrastructure

    Finance
    11:20

    Volume of BTC oil transportation via Türkiye drops over 6%

    Energy
    11:19

    Cuban president meets senior official of New Azerbaijan Party

    Foreign policy
    11:04

    Gold prices rise on expectations of US Federal Reserve monetary easing

    Finance
    10:48
    Photo

    International seminar in Baku focuses on AI in cybersecurity

    Foreign policy
    10:26

    Azerbaijan invites Mexico to participate in WUF13 at high level - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    10:26

    Baku Security Forum Declaration published as document of UN General Assembly and Security Council

    Incident
    10:12
    Video

    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag goalkeeper's three saves ranked among the best

    Football
    10:07

    Azeri Light crude price drops over 3% on global market

    Energy
    All News Feed