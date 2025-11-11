Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Bahrain's FM receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan

    Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, received Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Manama, Shahin Abdullayev, in connection with the completion of his diplomatic mission.

    According to Report, citing Bahraini media, the minister expressed his appreciation to the Azerbaijani diplomat for his efforts in strengthening and developing bilateral relations between Bahrain and Azerbaijan, and wished him success in his future endeavors.

    For his part, Shahin Abdullayev thanked the Bahraini authorities for their support and fruitful cooperation, noting that it contributed to the successful development of relations between the two countries.

    Bəhreyn XİN başçısı diplomatik missiyası başa çatan Azərbaycan səfirini qəbul edib
    Глава МИД Бахрейна принял посла Азербайджана по случаю завершения его дипмиссии

