Bahrain's FM receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan

Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, received Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Manama, Shahin Abdullayev, in connection with the completion of his diplomatic mission.

According to Report, citing Bahraini media, the minister expressed his appreciation to the Azerbaijani diplomat for his efforts in strengthening and developing bilateral relations between Bahrain and Azerbaijan, and wished him success in his future endeavors.

For his part, Shahin Abdullayev thanked the Bahraini authorities for their support and fruitful cooperation, noting that it contributed to the successful development of relations between the two countries.