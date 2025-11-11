Bahrain's FM receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 11 November, 2025
- 13:26
Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, received Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Manama, Shahin Abdullayev, in connection with the completion of his diplomatic mission.
According to Report, citing Bahraini media, the minister expressed his appreciation to the Azerbaijani diplomat for his efforts in strengthening and developing bilateral relations between Bahrain and Azerbaijan, and wished him success in his future endeavors.
For his part, Shahin Abdullayev thanked the Bahraini authorities for their support and fruitful cooperation, noting that it contributed to the successful development of relations between the two countries.
Latest News
14:14
Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 12Ecology
13:57
Spanish media outlet highlights Azerbaijan's preparation for WUF13 in 2026Foreign policy
13:43
Number of tourists from Middle East to Azerbaijan downTourism
13:39
At least 12 killed, nearly two dozen injured in Islamabad 'suicide blast'Other countries
13:26
Bahrain's FM receives outgoing Ambassador of AzerbaijanForeign policy
13:20
Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official saysRegion
12:59
Armenian parliament speaker mulls Baku-Yerevan peace process with EU ambassadorsRegion
12:50
International Transport Forum opens in TashkentRegion
12:43