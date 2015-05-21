Azerbaijani President receives Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 21, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Belarusian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko. Report informs that V.Semashko conveyed Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko's greetings to President Ilham Aliyev. He said he was impressed by rapid development processes that have taken place in Azerbaijan since his last visit. Vladimir Semashko noted that preparations for the first European Games in Azerbaijan were followed with interest.

The head of state said preparations for the first European Games were completed in a short period of time, only two years. President Ilham Aliyev added that the state-of-the-art sports facilities and infrastructure were established for the Games.

The sides noted that the 21st Azerbaijan International Food Industry exhibition and 9th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition were excellently organized, saying the interest in this event was increasing year by year.

During the conversation, the parties stressed that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus were developing successfully in a variety of fields, and exchanged views over the issues related to the expansion of cooperation in the agricultural, industrial, machine-building and other spheres.

The head of state thanked for the greetings of President Alexander Lukashenko, and asked the Deputy PM to communicate his greetings to the President of Belarus.