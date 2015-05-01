Azerbaijani President receives Deputy Executive Director of IMF

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the delegation headed by Deputy Executive Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mitsuhiro Furusava.

Report informs, the importance of helding the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank's 48th annual meeting in Baku and a high level of preparation for the event were stressed. They noted that Azerbaijan is a favored venue for holding international events and has a good experience in this regard.

During the meeting, the importance of long-term successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Monetary Fund was stressed and the sides exchanged views on prospects for this cooperation.