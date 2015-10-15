Azerbaijani President pays working visit to Kazakhstan - PHOTO

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 15, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev paid working visit to Kazakhstan to attend the meeting of the Council of CIS State Heads in Burabay settlement of Akmola province of this country.

Report informs, the guard of honor was lined up at the airport of Koksetau city, which decorated with national flags of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The Head of Azerbaijani State was welcomed by high-ranking state and government officials of Kazakhstan.