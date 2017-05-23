President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to British Prime Minister Theresa May

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President has today offered his condolences to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"Dear Ms Prime Minister,

We were deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of explosion in Manchester.

We are extremely outraged by this ruthless terror attack and consider it necessary and important to jointly fight against terrorism in a resolute manner.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of the United Kingdom, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery."