Azerbaijani President in the list of World's Most Influential Muslims

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is among the World's Most Influential Muslims.

Report informs, one more list of 500 Most Influential Muslims (The Muslim 500-2018) published by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies center of Amman, with the support of the Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding at Georgetown.

At the same time, the rating of the most influential Muslims from Azerbaijan also includes the head of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade and mugham singer Alim Gasimov.

Topping the list this year, imam of Cairo University "Al-Azhar," Sheikh Ahmad Muhammad al-Tayyeb followed by King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia, while King Abdullah II ibn Al-Hussein ranked third.

Alongside this, The Muslim 500 includes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The list is published annually from 2009.