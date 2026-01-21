Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Azerbaijani President: Baku and Azerbaijan have become very attractive for foreigners

    Foreign policy
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 08:33
    Azerbaijani President: Baku and Azerbaijan have become very attractive for foreigners

    "Baku and Azerbaijan have become very attractive for foreigners. Because today investors are looking for places where they can feel themselves comfortable and where they feel themselves safe," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he responded to questions from business representatives from various countries during an event titled "Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast," held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Report's correspondent in Davos informs.

    "From this point of view, multiculturalism, cultural and ethnic diversity, and a very positive spirit of interaction, coexistence, and mutual respect between all the ethnicities and all the representatives of traditional religions really creates this spirit that people want to buy houses, buy apartments in Baku, to come to stay for summer, for vacation, to spend time on the seashore, and also to invest. Because when you invest during the time of construction, then you can sell it when it is already built for twice as much," the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

    Azerbaijan foreigners President Ilham Aliyev
    Prezident: Bakı və Azərbaycan əcnəbilər üçün çox cəlbedici olub
    Ильхам Алиев: Баку и Азербайджан становятся очень привлекательными для иностранцев

    Latest News

    08:52
    Photo

    First group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    Domestic policy
    08:43

    President: We are entering new stage with United States in political, economic, energy, and even defense cooperation

    Foreign policy
    08:42

    President Ilham Aliyev: In some three years plus, we have increased gas exports to Europe to 13 billion cubic meters

    Energy
    08:41

    President: We do not see significant investments from Europe in either fossil fuels or renewable energy

    Domestic policy
    08:39

    President: We invest in renewable energy because we want to make our country and our region more appropriate for living

    Energy
    08:37

    Azerbaijani President: We were faced with unjustified criticism over both Eurovision and COP

    Foreign policy
    08:36

    President: Every year either World Cup or European Championship in skiing will be held in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    08:35

    President Ilham Aliyev: We have very legitimate hopes that we may enjoy second very important oil boom in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    08:33

    Azerbaijani President: Baku and Azerbaijan have become very attractive for foreigners

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed