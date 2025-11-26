Azerbaijan's prime minister, head of Russian Railways discuss economic cooperation

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov met on Wednesday with Oleg Belozerov, CEO and Board Chairman of Russian Railways, to discuss the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–Russia economic cooperation across various sectors, Report said, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

Particular attention was given to cooperation in the transport and logistics sphere, including interaction between the railway administrations of both countries.

The sides underscored the importance of continued joint efforts to increase the region's transit potential. In this context, they emphasized the need for synchronized work on infrastructure development along the North–South International Transport Corridor and for maintaining steady growth in freight volumes along the route.