Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visits Paraguay

Baku.10 March.REPORT.AZ/ Members of Azerbaijani Parliament Javanshir Feyziyev, Asim Mollazade, Fuad Muradov, Aslan Jafarov have visited Paraguay.

The delegation has met Enrique Bacchetta (ANR) who replaces Paraguay’s Senator, Head of the Paraguayan Senate's Foreign Relations Commission, Miguel Saguier, as well as members of Azerbaijani-Paraguayan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Chamber of Deputies President Hugo A. Velazquez, Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber Jose Maria Ibáñez.

They noted Azerbaijani-Paraguayan parliamentary cooperation would contribute to developing relations in political, economic and humanitarian fields. The sides also discussed expanding interparliamentary relations, as well as international and regional issues.

The Azerbaijani delegation also informed about the country`s developing strategy, as well as main directions of foreign policy, the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan, the benefits of solving the conflict in region, diversifying the country`s economy, progress achieved in the fields of education, youth and sport, Azerbaijan`s role in intercultural dialogue.

The Azerbaijani MP also met Rigoberto Gauto, Paraguay's Deputy Foreign Minister and exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic, humanitarian, educational fields and developing the relevant legal-standard base.