Diplomatic source: Azerbaijani citizen in Montenegro released, will defend himself in court
Foreign policy
- 31 October, 2025
- 14:08
An Azerbaijani citizen who was earlier detained in Montenegro in connection with an incident in Podgorica has been released, a diplomatic source confirmed to Report.
"He is free and will defend himself in court," the source said, adding that the date of the hearing has not yet been set.
Earlier, foreign media reported about a conflict between a group of Azerbaijani and Turkish citizens and local residents in Montenegro, after which several individuals were detained by police.
The Azerbaijani Embassy in Podgorica stated that it is in contact with Montenegrin law enforcement authorities and that relevant discussions regarding the incident are ongoing.
