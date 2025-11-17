Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijani military delegation visits NATO Defense College

    Foreign policy
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 21:47
    Azerbaijani military delegation visits NATO Defense College

    A delegation from Azerbaijan's National Defense University has visited the NATO Defense College (NDC), Report informs.

    "Today, the NDC welcomed a delegation from the National Defense University of Azerbaijan. They met with NDC Commandant, Lieutenant General MALT Nielsen, and Dean Dr Nielsen and received a briefing on the College's mission and commitment to enhance cooperation through education," NDC wrote on X.

    Azerbaijan NATO NATO Defense College Azerbaijani National Defense University
    Photo
    Azərbaycan hərbi nümayəndə heyəti NATO-nun Müdafiə Kollecində olub
    Photo
    Азербайджанская делегация посетила Оборонный колледж НАТО

