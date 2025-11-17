Azerbaijani military delegation visits NATO Defense College
Foreign policy
- 17 November, 2025
- 21:47
A delegation from Azerbaijan's National Defense University has visited the NATO Defense College (NDC), Report informs.
"Today, the NDC welcomed a delegation from the National Defense University of Azerbaijan. They met with NDC Commandant, Lieutenant General MALT Nielsen, and Dean Dr Nielsen and received a briefing on the College's mission and commitment to enhance cooperation through education," NDC wrote on X.
