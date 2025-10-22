Azerbaijani MFA spokesman meets diplomats from Turkic states
Foreign policy
- 22 October, 2025
- 12:05
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Aykhan Hajizada met with foreign diplomats from member and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as part of the Caspian Basin Studies Program at ADA University, Report informs.
Hajizada said on X that he had an interactive discussion about the foreign policy priorities of Azerbaijan, policymaking and geopolitics in the Caspian region.
