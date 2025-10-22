Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijani MFA spokesman meets diplomats from Turkic states

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 12:05
    Azerbaijani MFA spokesman meets diplomats from Turkic states

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Aykhan Hajizada met with foreign diplomats from member and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as part of the Caspian Basin Studies Program at ADA University, Report informs.

    Hajizada said on X that he had an interactive discussion about the foreign policy priorities of Azerbaijan, policymaking and geopolitics in the Caspian region.

    Ayxan Hacızadə TDT-yə üzv və müşahidəçi ölkələrin diplomatları ilə görüşüb
    Айхан Гаджизаде встретился с дипломатами стран-участников и наблюдателей ОТГ

