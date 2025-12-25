Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    Azerbaijani MFA shares post on first anniversary of AZAL plane crash

    Foreign policy
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 11:24
    Azerbaijani MFA shares post on first anniversary of AZAL plane crash

    The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has shared a post on X social media on the first anniversary of the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Report informs.

    "Today marks one year since the tragic crash of an AZAL passenger plane. We honor with deep sorrow and respect the memory of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. We extend our condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. May God have mercy on them!" reads the post.

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry AZAL plane crash AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Azərbaycan XİN AZAL təyyarəsinin qəzaya uğramasının ildönümü ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    МИД Азербайджана сделал публикацию в связи с годовщиной крушения самолета AZAL

    Latest News

    12:59
    Video

    Euronews explains how Baku is reshaping urban mobility around people, not cars

    Multimedia
    12:31

    Net profit of Azerbaijan's banking sector rises nearly 10%

    Finance
    12:19

    Lu Mei: Beijing to continue to cooperate with Baku to implement strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    12:13

    Ambassador: China to support Azerbaijan in creating regional transport hub

    Infrastructure
    12:11

    Jordan's Crown Prince congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

    Foreign policy
    12:10

    Lu Mei: Tourist flow from China to Azerbaijan increased 1.5 times since early 2025

    Foreign policy
    12:06

    China provided Azerbaijan with 2M yuan for mine clearance

    Karabakh
    12:02

    Lu Mei: Chinese companies to build renewable energy plants with total capacity of 1,570 MW in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    12:01

    Registration deadline set for WUF13 partner events in Baku

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed