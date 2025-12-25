Azerbaijani MFA shares post on first anniversary of AZAL plane crash

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has shared a post on X social media on the first anniversary of the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Report informs.

"Today marks one year since the tragic crash of an AZAL passenger plane. We honor with deep sorrow and respect the memory of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. We extend our condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. May God have mercy on them!" reads the post.