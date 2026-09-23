Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day
Foreign policy
- 23 September, 2026
- 10:40
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Saudi Arabia on its National Day, Report informs.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of Saudi Arabia's National Day! Happy National Day!" the ministry said in a post on X.
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