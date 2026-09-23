Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 10:40
    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Saudi Arabia on its National Day, Report informs.

    "Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of Saudi Arabia's National Day! Happy National Day!" the ministry said in a post on X.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) National Day Saudi Arabia
    Azərbaycan XİN Səudiyyə Ərəbistanını Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Азербайджан поздравил Саудовскую Аравию с Национальным днем

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