    Azerbaijani, Georgian PMs hold closed-door meeting in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 13:43
    Azerbaijani, Georgian PMs hold closed-door meeting in Tbilisi

    A closed-door meeting is underway in Tbilisi between the prime ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia, Report informs.

    Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov arrived at the Georgian government headquarters, where he was welcomed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

    The two leaders then proceeded to a one-on-one closed meeting to discuss bilateral matters.

    Əli Əsədov Tbilisidə İrakli Kobaxidze ilə görüşüb - YENİLƏNİB
    В Тбилиси проходит встреча премьеров Азербайджана и Грузии

