Azerbaijani, Georgian PMs hold closed-door meeting in Tbilisi
Foreign policy
- 22 October, 2025
- 13:43
A closed-door meeting is underway in Tbilisi between the prime ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia, Report informs.
Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov arrived at the Georgian government headquarters, where he was welcomed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.
The two leaders then proceeded to a one-on-one closed meeting to discuss bilateral matters.
