Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Thailand on National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 12:31
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Thailand on National Day

    The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Thailand on its National Day, Report informs.

    "Happy National Day, Thailand! We send our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Government and People of Thailand," the MFA posted on X.

    Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thailand national day
    Azərbaycan XİN Tailandı Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Таиланд

    Latest News

    13:51
    Photo

    SOCAR to supply fuel to Damascus Airport

    Energy
    13:43
    Photo

    Deputy minister: Azerbaijan to hold land competitions in near future

    AIC
    13:42

    Creative Village exhibition to be held within OIC Culture Festival

    Cultural policy
    13:38
    Photo

    OTS countries ink declaration in Baku on strengthening co-op in labor, social protection

    Foreign policy
    13:30

    Georgian journalist: BBC disseminated false information about Azerbaijan

    Media
    13:27

    State minister: London, Baku have ambitious plans for defense co-op - INTERVIEW

    Foreign policy
    13:27

    Azerbaijan seeks to expand education cooperation with Georgia

    Education and science
    13:24

    Western Azerbaijan Community: 'Our struggle for return to historical lands based on int'l law'

    Domestic policy
    13:22
    Photo

    Central Asian leaders call on UN Member States to support Kyrgyzstan for UN Security Council for 2027–2028

    Other countries
    All News Feed