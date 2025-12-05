ADB preparing comprehensive initial update on decarbonization for Azerbaijan Railways

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) plans to submit an initial update on the decarbonization project to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC by December 11, Kangbin Zheng, ADB's team leader and energy specialist, said at a presentation and workshop dedicated to the joint project, Report informs.

He noted that the initial update will include the technical basis for engineering design, grid integration options, and feasibility parameters. ADB plans to conduct field observations and site surveys, and collect operational information during visits to depots, substations, stations, freight yards, logistics hubs, and grid connection points.

He noted that ADB needs to forecast future service volumes for Azerbaijan Railways, assess energy consumption and the carbon emissions profile, and define a practical strategy for the company's decarbonization.

"We intend to take a systems approach, as railways are a key element of the transport sector and play a significant role in meeting national climate commitments. Therefore, our work extends beyond the corporate level of Azerbaijan Railways itself. We also intend to take a programmatic approach – implementing mature and proven technologies, adapting them to the realities of Azerbaijan," the ADB representative added.

Zheng emphasized that ADB intends to use at least 17 analytical approaches within the technical assistance.

"We plan to study how modeling and simulation methods, sensitivity analysis, cost and investment comparisons, and international benchmarks can help determine the optimal approach to developing an investment program and project that can be implemented in Azerbaijan by Azerbaijan Railways," he noted.