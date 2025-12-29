Mirzoyan: Purchasing Azerbaijani gasoline very beneficial for Armenian citizens

Purchasing Azerbaijani gasoline is very beneficial for Armenian citizens, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Public Television, Report informs.

He noted that he had learned about the queues for Azerbaijani fuel.

"Peace has been established, there are attempts at cooperation, but this does not mean we have completed the necessary steps," he said, adding that Armenia is discussing establishing direct trade with Azerbaijan.

"I believe that the further we go along the path of institutionalizing peace, the further we put aside the psychological difficulties existing in our society, the further we advance in cooperation based on experience, the more realistic such scenarios will become," Mirzoyan emphasized.

On the night of December 19, at around 1:00 AM (GMT+4), an Azerbaijan Railways freight train delivered 22 cars carrying 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to the Boyuk Kasik station. The train later reached Armenia via Georgia.

The delivery agreement was reached on November 28 in Gabala following a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

This November, grain from Kazakhstan and Russia was also transported to Armenia via Azerbaijan.