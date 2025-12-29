Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Mirzoyan: Purchasing Azerbaijani gasoline very beneficial for Armenian citizens

    Region
    • 29 December, 2025
    • 08:39
    Mirzoyan: Purchasing Azerbaijani gasoline very beneficial for Armenian citizens

    Purchasing Azerbaijani gasoline is very beneficial for Armenian citizens, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Public Television, Report informs.

    He noted that he had learned about the queues for Azerbaijani fuel.

    "Peace has been established, there are attempts at cooperation, but this does not mean we have completed the necessary steps," he said, adding that Armenia is discussing establishing direct trade with Azerbaijan.

    "I believe that the further we go along the path of institutionalizing peace, the further we put aside the psychological difficulties existing in our society, the further we advance in cooperation based on experience, the more realistic such scenarios will become," Mirzoyan emphasized.

    On the night of December 19, at around 1:00 AM (GMT+4), an Azerbaijan Railways freight train delivered 22 cars carrying 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to the Boyuk Kasik station. The train later reached Armenia via Georgia.

    The delivery agreement was reached on November 28 in Gabala following a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

    This November, grain from Kazakhstan and Russia was also transported to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

    Armenia Azerbaijan Ararat Mirzoyan
    Mirzoyan: Azərbaycan benzinini almaq Ermənistan vətəndaşları üçün çox sərfəlidir
    Мирзоян: Закупка азербайджанского бензина очень выгодна для граждан Армении

    Latest News

    08:45

    Armenian FM announces timeframe for start of construction under TRIPP

    Region
    08:39

    Mirzoyan: Purchasing Azerbaijani gasoline very beneficial for Armenian citizens

    Region
    08:31

    President Vucic confirms plans to organize parliamentary elections in Serbia in 2026

    Other countries
    08:23

    Comex silver futures climb to new all-time high of over $82 per troy ounce

    Finance
    08:13

    Trump describes his phone call with Putin, meeting with Zelenskyy as excellent

    Other countries
    17:51

    Azerbaijan's traffic police issue advisory to drivers planning trips to mountainous districts

    Incident
    17:43

    Zelenskyy says significant developments possible before New Year

    Other countries
    17:29

    China connects world's largest offshore solar power plant to national grid

    Other countries
    17:11

    Winterstorm leaves over 160,000 households without power in Finland

    Other countries
    All News Feed