President Vucic confirms plans to organize parliamentary elections in Serbia in 2026
Other countries
- 29 December, 2025
- 08:31
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed plans to hold early parliamentary elections in 2026 to satisfy the protesters' demands, Report informs via TASS.
"We have accepted their major demand - we will organize elections soon, next year," he said, addressing people in front of the parliamentary building in Belgrade.
According to Vucic, the snap elections will be a political response to the demonstrators.
"But they won't be that happy when they will be counting votes. We will defeat them in each constituency across Serbia," he stressed.
Latest News
08:45
Armenian FM announces timeframe for start of construction under TRIPPRegion
08:39
Mirzoyan: Purchasing Azerbaijani gasoline very beneficial for Armenian citizensRegion
08:31
President Vucic confirms plans to organize parliamentary elections in Serbia in 2026Other countries
08:23
Comex silver futures climb to new all-time high of over $82 per troy ounceFinance
08:13
Trump describes his phone call with Putin, meeting with Zelenskyy as excellentOther countries
17:51
Azerbaijan's traffic police issue advisory to drivers planning trips to mountainous districtsIncident
17:43
Zelenskyy says significant developments possible before New YearOther countries
17:29
China connects world's largest offshore solar power plant to national gridOther countries
17:11