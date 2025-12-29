President Vucic confirms plans to organize parliamentary elections in Serbia in 2026

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed plans to hold early parliamentary elections in 2026 to satisfy the protesters' demands, Report informs via TASS.

"We have accepted their major demand - we will organize elections soon, next year," he said, addressing people in front of the parliamentary building in Belgrade.

According to Vucic, the snap elections will be a political response to the demonstrators.

"But they won't be that happy when they will be counting votes. We will defeat them in each constituency across Serbia," he stressed.