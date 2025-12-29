Comex silver futures climb to new all-time high of over $82 per troy ounce

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    March silver futures on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) rose to a new all-time high of over $82 per troy ounce on Monday, trading data showed, Report informs.

    As of 11:00 p.m. GMT on December 28, the precious metal rose 6.16% to $81.95 per troy ounce.

    By 3:05 a.m. Baku time, the silver price accelerated gains to trade at $82.67 per troy ounce, rising by 7.09%.

    Gümüşün qiyməti tarixdə ilk dəfə 82 dolları ötərək rekord səviyyəyə çatıb
    Стоимость серебра на Comex обновила исторический максимум

