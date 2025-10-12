Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Spain on National Day
Foreign policy
- 12 October, 2025
- 16:37
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended congratulations to Spain on the occasion of its National Day, according to Report.
"Our sincere congratulations to Spain and its people on the occasion of their National Day! Happy National Day!" the ministry said in a post on X.
