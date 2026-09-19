Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Saint Kitts and Nevis on its National Day
Foreign policy
- 19 September, 2026
- 11:07
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Saint Kitts and Nevis on its National Day, Report informs.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis on the occasion of the National Day! Happy National Day!" the ministry wrote on X.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis on the occasion of the National Day!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) September 19, 2026
Happy National Day! 🇦🇿 🇰🇳#St.KittsandNevis pic.twitter.com/IKTel4dD6u
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