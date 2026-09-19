Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Saint Kitts and Nevis on its National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 19 September, 2026
    • 11:07
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Saint Kitts and Nevis on its National Day

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Saint Kitts and Nevis on its National Day, Report informs.

    "Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis on the occasion of the National Day! Happy National Day!" the ministry wrote on X.

    National Day Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry
    XİN Kitts və Nevis xalqını Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Сент-Китс и Невис с Национальным днем

    Latest News

    17:55

    US may resume attacks on Iran soon, Iranian military says

    Region
    17:48

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistan

    Foreign policy
    17:30

    Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Riyadh

    Other countries
    17:10
    Photo

    TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    Cultural policy
    16:50

    Trump makes attempts to resolve conflict in Ukraine - US envoy to UN

    Other countries
    16:30

    Ukrainian Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

    Foreign policy
    16:10

    Iran will keep Strait of Hormuz closed until US accepts its terms - parliamentary speaker

    Region
    15:50

    French diesel prices hit fresh record amid global supply disruption

    Other countries
    15:31
    Photo

    Khojavand hosts large-scale events for City Day

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed