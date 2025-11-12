Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Poland on Independence Day
Foreign policy
- 12 November, 2025
- 10:31
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Poland on its Independence Day, Report informs.
"Our sincere congratulations to the People and Government of Poland on the occasion of their Independence Day. Happy Independence Day!" the MFA posted on X.
