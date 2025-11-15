Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Palestine
Foreign policy
- 15 November, 2025
- 13:45
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated the State of Palestine on the occasion of the National Day, Report informs.
"On the occasion of the Palestine National Day, we convey our heartfelt congratulations to the People and Government of Palestine. Happy Palestine National Day!" the ministry wrote on X.
On the occasion of the Palestine National Day, we convey our heartfelt congratulations to the People and Government of Palestine.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 15, 2025
Happy Palestine National Day!🇦🇿-🇵🇸@pmofa pic.twitter.com/s1Fx1lkVtX
Latest News
14:39
Ibragimov: Several countries showing great interest in participating in Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy CorridorForeign policy
14:32
Alakbarli: WAC relies on int'l law in issue of return of Western AzerbaijanisDomestic policy
14:05
Photo
Azerbaijan, EU mull expanding co-op in digital communicationsICT
13:47
Photo
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in UzbekistanForeign policy
13:45
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates PalestineForeign policy
13:29
Romania strongly condemns shelling of Azerbaijani embassy building in KyivForeign policy
13:17
Zahid Jafarov: Deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia - genocideForeign policy
13:00
KMG, Uzbekneftegaz ink agreement on Zharkyn project in KazakhstanEnergy
12:54