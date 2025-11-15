Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Palestine

    Foreign policy
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 13:45
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated the State of Palestine on the occasion of the National Day, Report informs.

    "On the occasion of the Palestine National Day, we convey our heartfelt congratulations to the People and Government of Palestine. Happy Palestine National Day!" the ministry wrote on X.

    Azərbaycan XİN Fələstini təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Палестину

