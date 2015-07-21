 Top
    Azerbaijani FM condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism

    The Ministry made a statement on yesterday's terror act in Şanlıurfa province of Turkey

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'We strongly condemn the terror act perpetrated in Suruç, Şanlıurfa province of Turkey. 

    Report informs referring to the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the statement made by the Foreign Ministry on yesterday's terror act in Şanlıurfa province of Turkey, which killed 30 and injured over 100 near Syrian border, says. 

    'We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and the brotherly People of Turkey and wish the recovery of wounded very soon. As a state suffering from terrorism, we reiterate our condemnation of all forms and manifestations of terrorism in strongest terms and reaffirm our our solidarity with the brotherly Turkey', the statement declares.

