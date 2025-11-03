Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Foreign policy
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 17:09
    Azerbaijani foreign minister departs for official visit to Algeria

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, has departed for an official visit to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Report informs, citing the MFA.

    During the trip, Minister Bayramov is expected to hold meetings with Algeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, as well as other high-level officials.

    Ceyhun Bayramov Əlcəzairə rəsmi səfərə gedib
    Джейхун Байрамов отправился с официальным визитом в Алжир

