Azerbaijani foreign minister departs for official visit to Algeria
Foreign policy
- 03 November, 2025
- 17:09
Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, has departed for an official visit to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Report informs, citing the MFA.
During the trip, Minister Bayramov is expected to hold meetings with Algeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, as well as other high-level officials.
