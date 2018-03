Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has left for France.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, he will participate in the 1263rd meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe on September 7 in Strasbourg.

E. Mammadyarov will speak at the event and will hold a series of meetings.