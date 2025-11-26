Azerbaijani FM visits Vatican Apostolic Library
Foreign policy
- 26 November, 2025
- 08:43
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has visited the Vatican Apostolic Library as part of his official visit to the Holy See, Report informs.
"On the sidelines of my official visit to the Holy See, had a privilege to experience the profound legacy of knowledge at the Vatican Apostolic Library. This unparalleled repository of human history reminds us of the power of dialogue, preserved through centuries in manuscripts and texts. Azerbaijan, with its own rich tradition of multiculturalism, is proud to champion such inter-civilizational exchange as a path to a deeper mutual understanding for our shared future," he wrote on X.
