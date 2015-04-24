Azerbaijani FM spokesman: Nobody in Azerbaijan is prosecuted for professional activity and political affiliation

Baku. 24 April 24. REPORT.AZ/ 'Nobody in Azerbaijan is prosecuted for professional activity and political affiliation'.

Report informs, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said commenting on the statement of US State Department due to human rights defender Intigam Aliyev.

According to him, official structures of the United States eager to comment on any court decision in Azerbaijan: "Seems that, in contrast to other countries, the US State Department closely reviews all court decisions in Azerbaijan. If this to continue, we can expect that the US State Department is to express its opinion for each criminal case raised in Azerbaijan.

Intigam Aliyev is accused of tax evasion and other illegal activities, and as a manifestation of the rule of law, his guilt established by a court decision. And this is absolutely not related to his human rights activities."