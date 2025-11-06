Azerbaijani FM mulls peace process in South Caucasus with NATO delegation

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed cooperation and the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia with a NATO delegation visiting Baku, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation includes the Permanent Representatives of Türkiye, Greece, Hungary, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Portugal, and Spain to NATO, as well as the deputy permanent representatives of the US and France to NATO.

The meeting participants discussed key aspects of the Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation agenda, as well as regional and international security issues, the current state and prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Speaking about the history of the occupation and the current security situation in the region in the post-conflict period, Bayramov briefed the ambassadors on the agreements reached at the Washington Summit, prospects for peace, and plans for transport corridors in the region.

The landmine threat in the region was also addressed during the meeting.

During the meeting, an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest also took place.