Azerbaijani FM meets outgoing Indonesian ambassador

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has today met outgoing Indonesian ambassador to the country Raden Prayono Atiyanto, Report informs.

During the meeting, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed a letter of condolence to Joko Widodo, the President of the Republic of Indonesia and himself to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia respectively over the terror acts perpetrated in Jakarta which resulted in numerous human causalities. He stressed that Azerbaijan as a country suffering from terrorism, condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Ambassador expressed his gratitude for the letters of condolences, Azerbaijan’s support and sharing Indonesia’s grief on human causalities as a result of terror act. He added that it testifies to the fact of Azerbaijan and Indonesia’s unity against the scourge of terrorism.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized the importance of solidarity in the Islamic Ummah.

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation in political, economic, energy and other fields between Azerbaijan and Indonesia. They stressed the importance of holding political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of two countries and making joint efforts in the fight against terrorism.

Ambassador Raden Prayono Atiyanto expressed his gratitude for the support to fulfill his diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan.

Minister Mammadyarov extended appreciation to the Ambassador for his contributions to deepen the relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia and wished him every success in his future endeavors.