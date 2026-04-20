Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul

    Foreign policy
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 08:59
    Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul

    On the sidelines of the 82nd session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Report informs.

    "The sides discussed the priorities of Azerbaijan as a Chair of the UNESCAP, prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Thailand, and regional issues," the ministry said.

    "Honored to meet with H.E. Anutin Charnvirakul on the sidelines of the 82nd session of United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP). Looking forward to advancing our partnership further," Bayramov posted on X.

    Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul
    Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul

    Jeyhun Bayramov Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) UNESCAP Thailand Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Ceyhun Bayramov Tailandın Baş naziri Anutin Çarnvirakul ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Джейхун Байрамов встретился с премьером Таиланда Анутином Чарнвиракулом

    Latest News

    20:37

    Trump says Iran truce extension unlikely, Hormuz stays shut

    Other countries
    20:15

    Trump claims Israel never 'talked' him into launching war on Iran

    Other countries
    19:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Economic Council convenes meeting on agricultural development

    Economy
    19:45

    Pakistan's Sharif, EU's Costa discuss regional stability

    Other countries
    19:33
    Photo

    Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan

    Military
    19:16

    Hezbollah MP says group will break Israel's 'yellow line,' won't disarm

    Other countries
    19:04

    Hungary's cabinet takes shape after Tisza election win

    Other countries
    18:51

    Azerbaijan's persimmon exports fall in Jan-Mar

    Business
    18:44

    UAE says it dismantles Iran-linked ‘terrorist" group plotting attacks

    Other countries
    All News Feed