Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul

On the sidelines of the 82nd session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Report informs.

"The sides discussed the priorities of Azerbaijan as a Chair of the UNESCAP, prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Thailand, and regional issues," the ministry said.

"Honored to meet with H.E. Anutin Charnvirakul on the sidelines of the 82nd session of United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP). Looking forward to advancing our partnership further," Bayramov posted on X.