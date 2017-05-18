Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov receives Malcolm Hoenlein

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Sides exchanged views on the perspectives of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the USA, as well as relations with American Jewish community.

Gladly recalling his previous visit to Azerbaijan, Malcolm Hoenlein expressed his positive impressions on development of Azerbaijan in various fields. He also emphasized that Jewish community has long enjoyed a peaceful co-existence in Azerbaijan and perfectly integrated to the community. M. Hoenlein highly appreciated praiseworthy works being done by the Government of Azerbaijan in this direction.

Minister E.Mammadyarov emphasized that the peaceful co-existence of representatives of various confessions in Azerbaijan is a bright example of tolerance and added that the Government of Azerbaijan pays special attention to the promotion of intercultural and inter-religious dialogue.

Global and regional issues of interest were also discussed at the meeting.